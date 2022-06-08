POLICE are searching for a man wanted in connection with a number of assaults in North Yorkshire.
Kieran Cassidy, 35, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police following different incidents involving assault in the area.
Despite numerous checks by officers, he has not yet been located. He is believed to be in Scarborough.
If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 12220086689.
