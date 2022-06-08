A VINTAGE FAIR has been planned for a popular York venue.

The Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington will host the event inside the former airbase’s giant hanger.

On the day there will be stalls selling vintage ware, clothing and memorabilia

The event gives visitors another opportunity to see the museum’s Second World War Halifax bomber standing out in the open.

The museum’s events manager, Lyndsay Rands, said: “We’re holding the Vintage Fair inside our main hangar, in amongst our incredible aircraft collection.

"There’s no other venue like it and we’re really excited about hosting members of the vintage community.”

The Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington will host a vintage fair on June 26 Pictured: The museum’s events manager, Lyndsay Rands

As reported by The Press, a hurricane and spitfire will flypast over the Air Museum this Saturday (June 11) in honour of wartime RAF hero, Robert 'Mac' McClements, who died earlier this year aged 97.

Robert was a mid-upper gunner on a Halifax bomber and flew 38 missions with No 10 Squadron based at RAF Melbourne.

Stall spaces are still available at the vintage fair and any interested traders are asked to contact Lyndsay on events@yorkshrieairmuseum.org or by calling 01904 608595.

Entrance to the vintage fair is included in the Yorkshire Air Museum’s standard admission charge. The event runs from 10am-4pm on June 26.