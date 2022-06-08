A COUNCIL leader says he understands Government Ministers have still not made a final decision on whether to open an asylum seeker reception centre near York.
Hambleton council leader Mark Robson said he also understood the authority would receive seven days’ notice from the Home Office should it intend to begin moving asylum seekers into the former RAF Linton on Ouse site.
He said the council was awaiting responses from the Home Office to both a Planning Contravention Notice and a Pre-Action Protocol letter sent to the Government by the authority, and expected to receive responses o both by early next week.
“A definitive decision on the council’s next steps is not possible at this point, as we are still awaiting substantive responses to the Planning Contravention Notice and Pre-Action Protocol letter," he said.
"Once these responses are received, they will be carefully considered and assessed alongside the legal advice the council receives before Cabinet agree the next steps.
“In the meantime, Local Councillors continue to support and be in dialogue with the local community, on both a one-to-one basis and in their attendance at community meetings.”
