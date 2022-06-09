YORK Hospital Charity is inviting people to join the UK’s biggest NHS tea party yet to celebrate the health service's 74th birthday.
Last year, more than 60 tea parties were held around York and money raised from the NHS Big Tea has helped to fund a number of projects at York Hospital, both large and small.
These have ranged from sympathy cards sent to bereaved families, to a new automated clinical information system which has transformed critical care.
Emma Sargent, community fundraiser at York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We were overwhelmed with support for the NHS Big Tea last year and we hope that this year our community will get behind the event again to show their continued support for our NHS heroes in York.
“Every day, donations are making a positive difference and every pound raised from the NHS Big Tea will enable us to continue improving patient care and experience and support staff wellbeing in your local hospital.”
Meanwhile Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive, said the event is an "excellent" opportunity for communities to come together and pay tribute to staff and volunteers who have gone above and beyond.
To sign up to the NHS Big Tea event, visit: york.nhs.uk/bigtea
