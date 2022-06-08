LOOKALIKE Captain Jack Sparrows were among the crowd of fans who waited for hours in York to catch sight of their Hollywood idol.

The arrival of Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp created a huge stir in the city ahead of his appearance at York Barbican with his musician friend Jeff Beck on Tuesday evening.

Mr Depp who previously collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation performed in the sell-out show less than a week after he won his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Brothers Toby, 11, and Rhiece Rhodes, 23, had travelled from their home in Queensbury, Bradford and saw his tour bus at the Principal Hotel where Mr Depp had stayed.

"There was nobody there at the time," said mum Lynsey. "Rhiece followed the trial and recognised his security guard."

The pair spoke to the guard, and Toby, who was on his half-term break, asked him to pass on a birthday card and chocolates he had bought with his pocket money for the star.

Johnny Depp with Toby Rhodes, aged 11, in York. Picture: Lynsey Rhodes

"He said 'no mate, you can'," said Lynsey. "When Toby gave Johnny Depp the chocs, he said 'you are the sweetest' and shook his hand, and had a picture with him. They didn't think in their wildest dreams that would happen. He was absolutely lovely. "

Katie Masiak arrived at the Barbican at 8pm in plenty of time to get a good spot behind the security barriers, before the show's expected 10.30pm finish time.

She said the crowd had grown to about 300 by the end of the night, including people from Manchester, Birmingham and further afield.

Mr Depp emerged just before midnight and was greeted by a rendition of Happy Birthday - he turns 59 today, Thursday.

"He blew us all a kiss," said Katie, who was with her daughter, Ruby, 11. "I am a big very big fan and live around the coroner so I couldn't not go.

"It was madness, absolutely heaving. We couldn't get to the front because it was so crowded with teenagers who had just pushed through.

"There were two people dressed as Jack Sparrow, and one of them signed an autograph for Ruby."

Ruby, 11, from York, with two Captain Jack Sparrow lookalikes, while waiting to see Pirates of the Carribean star Johnny Depp in York Picture: Katie Masiak

Nick Hale, pictured below, who had been trying to spot the A-lister since 10am that day also managed to see him as he left the Barbican.

"It was a crazy day and night! Johnny came out around 11.40pm and it was a miracle that no one got hurt with a surge of people pushing, out of excitement.

"Jeff Beck would not sign but luckily Johnny went around as many fans as possible. I even got my guitar signed by him."

It was the star's last night of his UK tour with Jeff Beck.