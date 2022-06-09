NORTH Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner will carry out a number of public roadshow events to hear views on proposed changes to fire and rescue services.
Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will be outside Huntington Post Office & Shop in North Moor Road between 10am and 4pm today (June 9) to update residents on the new North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Risk and Resource Model and discuss what it means for the community.
Later in the week, Commissioner Zoë will be in Scarborough for her second event. It takes place on Friday (June 10) outside the Brunswick Shopping Centre between 10am and 4pm.
Commissioner Zoë said: “It’s my job to set the direction of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service and therefore consider the proposals and make a decision.
“Before I do that, I want to know what the public think and I encourage people to come along to one of my roadshow consultation events this summer to speak with myself or a member of my team, and to complete the online questionnaire.”
Commissioner Zoë is considering proposals for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s new Risk and Resource Model 2022-2025, which sets out how the service would seek to deploy its people, equipment, and resources.
