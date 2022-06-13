THESE tiny little puppies were part of a litter of six 10-week-old Dutch Herder cross brought in to the RSPCA's York animal home in Landing Lane by an inspector because their needs were not being met.

The pups - three girls named Sensi, Thena and Makkari and three boys named Druig, Ajak and Kingo - were all very underweight and malnourished, like their mum.

But the 'adorable little puppies' are now ready to find homes of their own, staff at the animal home say.

"They are friendly, active and playful little puppies who will make great pets," a member of staff said.

Anyone who takes them on will need to be prepared to give them plenty of exercise, however.

"Adopters will need to lead an active lifestyle as the Dutch Herder is a working breed who like to be kept busy!" the RSPCA staff member said.

"Adopters will need to do some research on the breed before applying to adopt these puppies. "They are intelligent dogs who even at this young age are loving life and love investigating new things. "They will need adopters who are home most of the time while they are still so young to give them the best chance of a happy healthy life."

The puppies are suitable to live with other compatible dogs - and with children aged six years and over. Staff at the animal home say they will be collecting Perfect Match Forms and selecting the most suitable homes for them.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit rspca-yorkhome.org.uk