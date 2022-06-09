IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five football pictures from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these images?
Pictured above in 1990 are just some of the prospective candidates ready to play for either the City Intermediates or City Reserves. Also pictured is the club’s youth coach, Ricky Sbragia, a member of York City’s Fourth Division championship record-breaking team in 1983-84.
Next up...
YORK POLICE - 1995: Back, from the left: Zac Ahmed, Dave Pagan, Rich Coultous, Ian Dyer, Ken Power, Pete Bainbridge. Front: Mark Robinson, Dave Hopper, Nigel Costello, Steve Ward, Mal Bone, Jon Bostwick.
YORK UNDER 15s – 1993: Back, from left: Mick Burnett, Bernard Lanaghan, Nick Ogle, James Barrick, Patrick Render, Miles Massey, Glen Hunter, Ben Rule, Steve Blake, Dave Rowsell (manager). Front: Gavin Dickinson, Paul Pierrepont, Ian Ellis, Gavin Husband and Matthew Rowsell (mascots), David Malkinson, Chris Rowan.
YORK CITY INTERMEDIATES – 1992: Back, from the left: Raymond Harris, Steve Roberts, Eamonn Dooley, Elliott Simpson, Andy Warrington, Darren Falk, Paul Mockler, Jamie Davison, Andy Bowker, Nick Mennell. Front: Lee Medforth, Mick Gosling, Brett Markwick, Lea Thomlinson, Graeme Murty, Paul Vincent.
YORK CITY SCHOOLS U12s – 1991: York City Schools u12s prepare for training with former York City player Gordon Staniforth (left), now the club’s Community Officer and Steve Alford (right), manager of Tadcaster Albion.
