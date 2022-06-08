HERE are the latest death notices from The Press, York.

Margaret Moore

Margaret died peacefully on 24th May in York Hospital aged 58 years. Much loved wife of John, mum of Lee and Joshua and sister of Linda. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Wednesday 15th June at 12.20pm. Flowers welcome, donations may be given for The Dogs Trust.

Neil Jacques

Neil peacefully died on 20th May 2022, aged 82 years. Loving husband of Christine. A much loved dad and grandad. Funeral service will be held at York Crematorium on 16th June 2022 at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will go to St Leonard's Hospice.

David Shepherd-Ward

David died on 21st May, aged 51. The funeral will be held at York Crematorium on Thursday 23rd June at 12.40pm.

Jean Sonley

Jean, born on 7th October 1934 in Pickering, passed away peacefully on 27th May aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Ray. Mother to Adrian and Stuart and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on Thursday 23rd June at 1.00pm.

Maureen Hegarty

Maureen (nee Sinclair) - after many years of suffering she passed away at home on 18th May, aged 63 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Stephen, loving mother of Hayley, Debbie and Adam, much loved nanna of Amelia and Evie, beloved sister of the late Joy. Will be missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St Lawrence's Church on Wednesday 15th June at 12.00pm. Family flowers only please, church collection in lieu to St Leonard's Hospice.

Jillian Holmes

Jillian (nee Major) sadly passed away on 31st May 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer's, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of Keith. Loving mum of Julie, Alan, Paul and Keith Andrew. A treasured grandma and great-grandma. A celebration of Jillian's life will take place on 16th June 2022 at 2pm at St Nicholas Parish Church, Dunnington, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will go to The Alzheimer's Society and St Nicholas Parish Church.

David Rutherford

David Ex-RAF & DHSS (1943 - 2022) died on May 24. Beloved husband of the late Julie; father of Carole, Peter and Susan; grandfather; great-grandfather; brother; brother-in law; father-in-law; uncle. To celebrate Dave's life a service will be held at St Paul's Church, Holgate, York at 3pm on Monday 13th June, followed by refreshments and a chance to reminisce, also in the church. Donations in Dave's memory, and collection, to Blind Veterans UK.

Michael Thorpe

Michael died suddenly at home, aged 77 years on 24th May. Dearly loved husband of the late Thelma, much loved dad of Carolyn, Chris and the late Heather, father-in-law of Mark and Holly, dear brother of Sue. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Thursday June 16th at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to Parkinsons' UK and Age UK, a plate will be provided at the service.

Malcolm Evans

Malcolm passed away on 23rd May. Much loved husband to Sandra, father of Jackie and David, father-in-law to Richard and Faith, devoted grandad and great-grandad to Dan, Tom, Sophie, Rachel, Harry and Alfie. Service York Crematorium on Tuesday 21st June at 12.20pm. Family flowers only.

Rosemary Richards

Rosemary (nee Warters) passed on 26th May, peacefully in York Hospital, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Steve, much loved mum of Victoria and the late Helen, mother-in-law of Graham, treasured nana to George and grand dog Dotty. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday 15th June at 9.40am. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to the Dogs Trust, a plate will be provided at the service.