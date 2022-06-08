THREE men have been jailed recently at York Magistrates Court in separate cases.

Daniel Edward Howard Thornton, 36, of Springfield, Selby, was jailed for 26 weeks and banned from driving for five years. He pleaded guilty to driving when twice the legal alcohol limit in Richmond, North Yorkshire, driving whilst disqualified, driving without a licence and breaching a suspended prison sentence for drink driving when twice the drink drive limit in Derbyshire. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.

Alessandro Montioni was jailed for 24 weeks for thefts in York city centre and Northallerton. The 22-year-old from Princes Road, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to theft of a jacket from Sports Direct in Coney Street and fragrances from Boots in Coney Street and Northallerton, obstructing a police officer and failure to attend court. He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £120 compensation. The sentence included resentencing for offences for which he was on a community order at the time.

Sean James Beard, 30, of no fixed address, admitted stealing from a car on Knapton Lane, Acomb. He was jailed for 12 weeks and was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.