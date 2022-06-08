YORK is about to get a swanky new restaurant - as the city's only five-star hotel prepares to open a new eatery this summer.

Legacy will have 26 covers and offer a personal dining experience where head chef Ahmed Abdalla will personally greet diners and talk through the tasting menu on offer.

The restaurant - at The Grand in Station Rise - will focus on sustainability, locally-sourced ingredients and will offer wine pairing led by an in-house sommelier.

Inside Legacy - artist's impression

Simon Mahon, general manager of The Grand, said: “We are delighted to be advancing the hotel’s culinary offering in such a unique way. Undoubtedly, this will enhance our guests’ experience, particularly so for those who are enthused by fine dining and the best of British cuisine. Adding to this, it will elevate our wonderful city’s growing food scene, and this is something we cannot wait to be part of!”

Chef Ahmed Abdalla's professional background includes working for York restaurant, Skosh and Yorebridge House in The

Dales.

He said: “I am incredibly excited about crafting a truly unique fine-dining experience at Legacy by immersing different elements of the journey for guests.

"This must be a destination offering more than just great food – of course this will be paramount, but I want to really elevate the guest experience from start to finish.

"I look forward to enhancing The Grand’s renowned traditional offering by utilising a modern approach to British cuisine.”

There will be a focus on the personal touch too - guests will be welcomed in The White Rose Lounge to enjoy an arrival cocktail and canapés before being invited into the restaurant for an introduction from the chef, with an overview of the dishes.

The interiors have been constructed by designers Faber, with environmentally conscious choices being made throughout, says bosses.

Inside, the design will reflect the building’s iconic and historic features with modern twists, including blueprint murals, oak panelling, sculptural lighting, industrial ironwork and crisp colour contrasts.

Historic hotel - The Grand, York

The new restaurant is the latest change at The Grand. In 2018, it opened its multi-million pound 100-room extension .

The expansion was part of a £15 million redevelopment at the York site, which saw the hotel nearly double its number of luxury bedrooms.

The new rooms were inspired by the building’s Edwardian history as the former headquarters of the North Eastern Railway and were designed to complement the hotels existing 107 bedrooms.

In March 2019, the hotel opened its own Cookery School, offering a selection of classes catering to all kinds of abilities, tastes and ages.

The hotel first opened in 2010 - becoming the city's first and only five-star hotel. It cost £20 million to turn the Grade II-listed former railway headquarters into a luxury hotel. Back then, it was called the Cedar Court Grand Hotel.