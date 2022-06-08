A YOUTH club in York is back up and running in the city - but in a brand new venue.
Clifton Youth Club, which used to run at Burton Stone Community Centre, has re-opened at Marjorie Waite Court.
Children and young people aged 11 to 18 can now drop in fortnightly to the new community hall at Marjorie Waite Court on Friday nights for a range of activities, following the efforts of Clifton ward’s Labour councillors, Margaret Wells and Danny Myers.
Cllr Myers said: "We’re really happy to get this new youth club operating and serving the young people of Clifton once again.
"We feel it’s really important young people have opportunities outside of school and home to spend time constructively with friends in the community."
Alongside the new community hall, a brand new Community Cafe is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and is operated by Choose2Youth, a charity that supports people with disabilities and additional needs.
