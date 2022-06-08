A CONMAN who repeatedly raided a 102-year-old Dunkirk veteran’s life savings and got hold of his commemorative war medal has been jailed.

Raymond Whitwell, now 103, believed that serial thief Vincent Joseph Morgan could be trusted when the 45-year-old offered to do his gardening, York Crown Court heard.

Instead Morgan abused his trust and used the war veteran’s bank card to take thousands of pounds from his bank account.

When police caught up with him they found Mr Whitwell’s commemorative war medal and commemorative Battle of Britain brochures in his house.

“The defendant clearly abused a position of trust and deliberately targeted the victim on the basis of his vulnerability,” said prosecution barrister Marte Alnaes.

Judge Stephen Ashurst said Morgan had spent the £4,240 he had stolen on drink and gambling.

“It is not only rare but very distressing indeed for a 102-year-old war veteran to be a victim of criminal offending,” he told Morgan.

“Mr Whitwell is someone well respected in his community – neighbours describe him in very complimentary terms.

“It is clear, that not on one occasion but on a number of occasions, over several weeks, you took advantage of what on any view was a vulnerable man.

“Prison is inevitable. Those who offend against the elderly and vulnerable in society must expect to go to prison.”

Morgan, of St Leonard’s Close, Malton, pleaded guilty to fraud, theft and handling stolen goods shortly before his trial having initially denied the charge.

He was jailed for 15 months.

The judge said he was pleased to hear that the bank had refunded the money so that Mr Whitwell was not out of pocket.

His barrister Robert Mochrie said of the commemorative items found at Morgan’s home: “Vincent Morgan is absolutely appalled and ashamed by what he has done when he took those items in a drunken stupor, no doubt.”

Ms Alnaes said Morgan offered to do Mr Whitwell’s gardening in August 2020 at £10 an hour and was initially paid £20 for two hours’ work.

In the weeks that followed, he persuaded Mr Whitwell to hand over his bank card so he could go to the bank and withdraw small amounts. Instead, he took hundreds of pounds at a time.

The judge said Mr Whitwell was “upset and distressed” when he checked his bank statement and realised what Morgan had done.

He called in police who went to Morgan’s home and found the war medal and brochures.

Mr Mochrie said Morgan had a “significant” alcohol problem, drinking two bottles of vodka a day, but since being remanded in custody, he had sobered up and now realised the seriousness of what he had done.

“The best mitigation in this case is the defendant’s guilty plea and his remorse,” said Mr Mochrie