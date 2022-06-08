ONE more death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 960.

There have been six more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 68 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 118,383.

The dates of death range from April 15 - June 7.

Their families have been informed.