A YORK charity has secured funding from across the pond - with a £1,000 donation from a former city resident who now resides in the states.

Former York Theatre Royal playwright in residence, Donald Freed, chose to support HOPING Street Kitchen as part of his 90th birthday celebrations over in California, USA.

Instead of giving birthday gifts, Donald asked friends from across the film, theatre and literary world to each make donations to the York-based charity.

HOPING’s Jayne Venables is part of Mr Freed’s International Writers Group - and the birthday gathering gave her the chance to outline HOPING’s broader work to the guests in Palm Springs.

Jayne said: "I was touched by the warmth of the reception and the generosity of the birthday guests. HOPING gets no money from Government or local authority, so depends on donations from individuals and businesses.

"Because everybody works as a volunteer, every penny, or in this case every cent, goes straight to those who most need it.”

Donald, whose award-winning plays have been staged regularly to packed audiences at York Theatre Royal, has always been a champion of social justice. As an investigative journalist, he was at the forefront researching the Kennedy and Martin Luther King assassinations.

Now, Donald is a passionate supporter of refugee welfare - and when he heard of HOPING’s work supporting York’s Ukrainian, Afghan and Syrian refugee community, he was eager to step in and help.

Donald and wife, Patty, were especially keen to see the money donated go to HOPING’s work helping refugees with independent transport, where pre-loved cycles are serviced and provided to refugee families to get to work and school.

HOPING co-ordinator, Helen Meadows, added: “We are thrilled to have this international support. It’s more important than ever that nations work together to help the most disadvantaged.

£York is a designated City of Human Rights, so it’s wonderful that a longstanding friend of the city, rooted in American human rights, supports our refugee community. We wish Donald a very happy 90th birthday.”

HOPING Street Kitchen offers nourishing food to the homeless community in York - but also emotional and wellbeing support. The charity serves hot meals and a warm welcome to York’s homeless community and those in poverty on Sundays, 6.30pm to 8pm, in the grounds of the University of York’s King’s Manor site, Exhibition Square.

Two of York's most prominent bike shops have also leapt to the aid of the city's wider refugee community by providing free bike servicing and accessories. Cycle Heaven and Halford's in the city have pledged to offer their support over the coming months.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact the Helping Other People In Need Group (HOPING) team on the Facebook group or by searching for @HopingYork on Twitter.