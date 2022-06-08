A BRASS band at a university in York is "excited" to announce the finale concert of a project.
The Artist in Association project sees the University of York Brass Band working with Ryan Watkins, conductor of Hepworth Brass Band, to develop new repertoire and dynamic creative ideas over two months of collaboration and artistic exploration.
Joining the University of York Brass Band to perform will be local band the York Railway Institute Brass Band, bringing together talent and new ideas to their programme.
The concert is one of three unique events which will be taking place across June as part of the wider Artist in Association concert series. Through the project, university brass bands from Bristol, Durham and York, are working with high-quality solo artists and conductors to develop new, creative performances for a series of concerts in June.
Thomas Hicken, chair of UniBrass Foundation said: “It’s really great to see university bands focusing on their musical and community development throughout the year, not just around the UniBrass contest in February. We are thrilled to be able to support bands, as well as give opportunities to local professional musicians.”
Join them for their performance that will take place at Central Hall at University of York on Saturday June 18.
