A CHARITY memorial rugby match, held in honour of two former players, has raised more than £2,000 for a local hospice.
The Mo Stevenson Memorial Shield was held at Scarborough Rugby Club in May - and all proceeds raised have been donated to support patient care at Saint Catherine's Hospice.
The fundraiser was held in memory of former players, Mo Stevenson and Keith Marshall.
On the day, there was tag rugby match between Staxton Cricket Club and Scarborough Valkyries, followed by a mixed senior game of past and present players, featuring Mo’s Marauders vs Keith’s Crushers.
A spokesperson for the event said: "Everyone associated with the club who has lost a loved one was welcome to book lunch or come along and be part of the day."
Entry to the event was free - and a raffle was held as well as a bouncy castle and a quiz.
A spokesperson for Saint Catherine's said the hospice are "delighted" to receive the donation.
