PEOPLE across Yorkshire and the North East are being challenged to put on their trainers and take to the towpaths in a new ‘Canalathon’ challenge.
The Canal & River Trust, the charity which looks after 2,000 miles of waterways across England and Wales, is asking people to walk or run 26.2 miles along their local canal or river during the month of July.
The event is an opportunity for people to now raise money to help the charity protect and preserve the nation’s historic waterways which, at over 200 years old, require constant care and maintenance from the volunteers.
Hamish Shilliday, head of individual and legacy giving at Canal & River Trust, said: "Canalathon is about getting people in Yorkshire and the North East active outdoors and enjoying pure escapism by their favourite stretch of water."
There are lots of ways to get involved in the Canalathon. It isn’t a race or a competition, and participants can walk or run the 26.2 miles all in one go or in bite-sized chunks, working at a pace that suits them, over the course of a month. The challenge can be completed alone or in a team.
To sign up, visit the Canal & River Trust website.
