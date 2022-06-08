With reference to Derek Reed’s letter ‘Does York hold record for number of gates?’ (June 4), York has approximately 24 ‘gates’.
But you could look at High Petergate and Low Petergate as two, and also High Ousegate and Low Ousegate as two. That would make 26 gates.
There’s a saying in York, a lot of streets are called gates, the four gates are bars and the bars are pubs.
Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York
