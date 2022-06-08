Thanks to coronavirus, and despite him being a neighbour, we know very little about the new Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, since he took office as, like most of us, he’s been locked up behind closed palace doors.

Well, all that changed dramatically when he had to step in at very short notice to lead the service at St Paul’s Cathedral of The Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This was because unfortunately the Archbishop of Canterbury went down with covid - necessitating the instant promotion.