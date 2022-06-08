HIDDEN gardens, offering a fun-packed day of activities, will open to the public in North Yorkshire later this month.

On Sunday June 26, the gardens of Marton cum Grafton will open between 11am and 5pm.

This day out offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of the hidden and private gardens of the village. They come in all shapes and sizes and the village’s elevated position allows for spectacular views over to the Yorkshire Dales and White Horse.

A whole range of entertainment will be on offer to include a local art and crafts exhibition, a floral display in Christ Church along with plenty of village fete style fun and games on Grafton Green.

Once the gardens have whetted the appetite, guests can enjoy food in the Marton Village Hall, where lunch, cakes and drinks are available.

Whilst in Grafton the Women's Institute will be serving cakes and tea. On Grafton Green, BBQ sausages and ice creams will be on sale along with a special Pimms Bar. A highlight for 2022 is a display of vintage and super cars.

Two courtesy buses will be provided, taking people from one end of the village to the other and car parking is on offer.