A BUS operator in Yorkshire has repeated its request to end a union strike so that their members can vote on a pay offer.

With Arriva services in Yorkshire suspended following a second day of strikes, the firm has repeated its request to the Unite union's leadership.

The move comes as Arriva confirmed that it has offered the vast majority of workers in Yorkshire pay rises of between 7 and 12.5 per cent, an unprecedented move in direct response to the cost-of-living pressures felt across the region.

The offer will see hourly rates top £13.00 for most drivers with trainee drivers set to start on at least £10.30 an hour.

Gavin Peace, area operations director for Arriva North East and Yorkshire, said: “Our people play a hugely important role keeping communities moving and they fully deserve a pay rise.

"It’s why despite the significant pressures on the bus sector with increasing costs and passenger numbers still at below pre-pandemic levels, we have offered our people pay rises of between 7 and 12.5 per cent.

"This is an unprecedented pay offer, with increases far higher than most workers are receiving.

"This unjustified strike is causing such disruption for the public and it should be called off immediately."