A THEATRE in York is calling out for volunteers with a range of skills to keep the venue running.

As Volunteers’ Week draws to a close for 2022, the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in Haxby Road is asking people to give up their time to help out.

The entertainment venue is moving into summer with an updated offer to customers, and along with this, there are lots of opportunities for new volunteers to join our community team.

Chair of the Theatre’s board, Dan Shrimpton, said “Our volunteers are what keeps this theatre running. Some volunteer front-of-house welcoming our customers, selling tickets and serving refreshments, others are backstage making sure the show runs like clockwork.

"We also have volunteers supporting marketing, fundraising and gardening. What unites us all is that we all do it for love and to keep providing entertainment to the citizens of and visitors to York.”

With a very busy schedule of musicals, concerts, dance and tribute bands this means that lots of new volunteers will be needed to welcome audiences, sell refreshments and ensure the safety of our visitors.

Customers will now be able to socialise before shows and during intervals as the theatre is now fully licensed.

To volunteer, visit the theatre website.