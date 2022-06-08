POLICE are searching for the owners of three dogs found unattended near a campsite in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers located the dogs pictured at a campsite near Whitby yesterday afternoon - and they were slightly concerned for their welfare, police said.
They were unattended and officers haven't yet been able to trace their owners.
If they belong to you, please call the force on 101, quoting reference number: NYP-07062022-0208.
"If they're not yours, there's no need to offer to look after them in the meantime - we've made sure they're well cared for," a spokesperson said.
