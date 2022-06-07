ACTOR Johnny Depp has arrived at York Barbican for his concert with Jeff Beck.

Depp was seen entering the venue from his tour bus.

Fans lined the back of the York Barbican hoping to catch a glimpse of the star.

The actor is due to join Jeff Beck on stage tonight, less than a week after winning his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

Depp previously collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation.

He has already delighted audiences and fans by joining Beck on stage in Sheffield, Glasgow, Gateshead, Manchester and Birmingham.

York is the final date of Beck's UK tour.

