FIRE crews were called to help rescue a man from a river in North Yorkshire earlier today.
Water rescue crews from Ripon, Boroughbridge, Richmond, Harrogate and Selby responded to a report of a male partially in the river near Lowfield Lane in Sharow at around 9.40am today.
The man was brought back up the embankment by fire crews and paramedics on a spinal board to a waiting helicopter for transfer to hospital with hypothermic symptoms.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article