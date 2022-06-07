FIRE crews were called to help rescue a man from a river in North Yorkshire earlier today.

Water rescue crews from Ripon, Boroughbridge, Richmond, Harrogate and Selby responded to a report of a male partially in the river near Lowfield Lane in Sharow at around 9.40am today.

The man was brought back up the embankment by fire crews and paramedics on a spinal board to a waiting helicopter for transfer to hospital with hypothermic symptoms.