NETWORK Rail has outlined action taken to reduce the rising number of people dying by suicide on railways.

A meeting of North Yorkshire’s Local Access Forum heard two Network Rail officials recommend direct intervention as among the most effective methods to deter death by suicide on the county’s rail network.

However, officials heard that this was often difficult as there was such a wide area to cover.

Members expressed dismay after hearing deaths on the railway were continuing to increase and suggested Network Rail could increase the number and prominence of signs offering help to those contemplating suicide.

The number of railway fatalities caused by suicides in Great Britain rose from 192 fatalities in 2001/02, to 283 fatalities in 2019/20.

Rail officials say the emotional, human and financial costs are disproportionately high as theycan take place in view of passengers, station staff and drivers and disrupt services.

In response, some rail platforms have had CCTV cameras and microphones installed, while volunteers for the Samaritans and British Transport Police visited stations handing out information cards.

Councillor David Jeffels described the rising number of deaths as a “worrying trend”, and questioned whether increasing the number of suicide prevention signs could help.

Network Rail officials revealed the extent of collaboration with the Samaritans.

And they said discussions had taken place about siting a permanent office for the service at one particular platform in North Yorkshire

“It didn’t transpire,” said the spokesman. “But what we do generally have is Samaritans signs at every level crossing.”

He said all 10,000 Network Rail staff now undertook training with the Samaritans so they could try to help distressed people.

Network Rail says rail employees, the police and public intervened in more than 1,810 incidents on the railway in 2020/21.

The meeting heard Network Rail was working in partnership with Samaritans and other charities within the wider community to de-stigmatise suicide and promote help-seeking behaviour.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit.

This number will not show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org