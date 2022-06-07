HOLLYWOOD actor Johnny Depp has been spotted in York as he continues his surprise tour dates with Jeff Beck.

The star was photographed outside the Principal Hotel this afternoon - as other fans queued outside York Barbican in the hope of seeing the 58-year-old before the concert at the venue tonight.

His appearance follows other sightings in Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester, as well as a wildlife centre in Kent in recent weeks.

"He was a real gent and spent plenty of time signing autographs," said one onlooker.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been in the headlines throughout his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard which was held in the US.

A jury found her article, published in the Washington Post in 2018, about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, to be defamatory.

Mr Depp was awarded $10m - the equivalent of £8m - in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages, which was reduced to $350,000.

Ms Heard, 36, who counter-sued for $100m, was awarded $2m.

Mr Depp said afterwards that he was humbled that the jury had "given [him his] life back".

Tonight's show at York Barbican, which had originally been scheduled to take place in 2021, has sold out.