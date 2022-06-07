HOLLYWOOD star Johnny Depp has been spotted in York ahead of his concert tonight with Jeff Beck at York Barbican.

The actor was seen getting off the tour bus and making his way into the venue this afternoon.

Fans of Depp have been lining the barriers at the back of York Barbican this afternoon, hoping for a glimpse of the Hollywood star - and maybe even a selfie with him - as he arrives to take part in a concert tonight.

The actor is due to join Jeff Beck on stage tonight, less than a week after winning his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard.

Depp previously collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation.

He has already delighted audiences and fans by joining Beck on stage in Sheffield, Glasgow, Gateshead, Manchester and Birmingham.

Ryan Craft had been waiting at the barrier for over an hour to try and catch a glimpse of Depp.

He said: “I’ve loved his movies for years. It is not often that someone like Johnny Depp is in York.”

Nick Hale has been trying to spot Depp since 10am this morning.

He first went to the Hilton Hotel where the star was rumoured to be staying.

After poor luck there, he travelled to the Barbican and said that he just missed Depp going inside.

Nick says he gets selfies with top celebrities and is keen to add Depp to his collection.

He said: “We have been lucky enough to get a few A-listers over the years.”

The current stars in Nick’s selfie collection include Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Ricky Gervais.

