A leading York school is investing in young girls' futures by offering scholarships and awards to pupils across York, Yorkshire and beyond. As part of The Mount School York's philanthropy commitment, the independent school for girls offers bursaries and scholarships to pupils across York and Yorkshire. In addition to this following a recent appeal to former pupils, the school is also offering support to pupils from Ukraine.

"The Mount School York is proud to offer York's only all-girls education for girls aged 3 to 18. We firmly believe that a stellar education for your daughter is an investment in her future. We, too, invest in girls by providing scholarships, bursaries and funds each year. We are committed to providing an exceptional opportunity to talented girls" comments Principal David Griffiths.

"The Mount has a proud history of developing the educational experience we offer to our pupils, and I am delighted that these awards enable more girls to benefit from our outstanding senior school offering and our junior school's bespoke creative curriculum, as well as helping to develop the talents of the future generation”.

This year, the school launched their #TALENT30 awards to celebrate its junior schools 30th anniversary and to equip young girls with the talents and skills required to become the creative and engaged thinkers of the next 30 years. Key Stage 2 girls from across York are being invited to ‘Tell us your Talents’ to earn the #TALENT30 awards. The awards are being offered to girls aged 7-8 starting key stage 2 in September 2022. The successful applicants will receive a 100% fee remission on fees for their time in key stage 2.

The Mount Senior School offers music scholarships as well as bursary assisted places. Additional sixth form college scholarships & bursary funding are available to girls joining the sixth form from state schools who achieve 7+ grade 7s and above. "Through our sixth form scholarships, we provide more young women with the opportunity to flourish not only in the classroom, but socially At The Mount, where girls develop their academic and social talents to the full within a happy and supportive community. Tradition is combined with dynamic and forward-thinking teaching to equip girls with the skills, ambition and confidence to succeed,” explains Mr Griffiths.

A recent appeal to former Mount pupils has also meant that the school, through its foundation is offering funding to support girls who are relocating to York from Ukraine.

The school has a rich history of supporting refugees and providing solace for those in troubled regions. For example, in thes1990s when girls from the former Yugoslavia formed part of the School community. More recently, sixth form pupils undertook an initiative through their PeaceJam projects to send ‘LifeBags’ to child refugees. Principal David Griffiths said, “I am delighted, and also not surprised, that the entire Mount community is supporting this cause with such enthusiasm. It shows the school’s depth of character and heart. Enhancing our international outlook, promoting international networks and connections promotes the global society of the future whilst preparing our pupils for effective membership of such a world”.

The Mount School York are hosting an open doors event on Saturday 18 June. Register at:mountschoolyork.co.uk