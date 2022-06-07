WORK on York's largest zero-carbon housing developments has moved closer as the council appoints its construction partner.

Caddick Construction will build the authority's first ever zero carbon homes on sites at Duncombe Barracks in Clifton and Burnholme in Heworth.

Under the contracts, 112 certified Passivhaus homes will be constructed as part of the council’s housing delivery programme which aims to deliver 600 homes across the city.

Between 40 to 60 per cent of those will be affordable, more than twice the current planning guidelines requirement.

Local residents co-designed the projects alongside the council’s Stirling prize-winning architects Mikhail Riches, with much of the construction work due to take place off-site.

Duncombe Barracks’ neighbours and local residents are being invited to meet the development teams on Monday, June 20 to find out about the building schedule and the techniques that will be used.

Construction is due to start on site in July.

A similar event will be held at Burnholme later this year.

As part of its commitment to the local economy, Caddick is creating 30 jobs, 22 work placements and a programme of training and development for 14 to19-year-olds.

The company will offer training on site through apprenticeships, traineeships and higher qualifications for staff, and aim to source 70 per cent of their subcontractors and suppliers within 30 miles of the site.

Caddick will also be supporting skills development in the supply chain through working with York College, York Apprenticeship Hub and Job Centre Plus, taking part in industry skills events and engaging with local trades and construction firms.

The homes will be well insulated, with rooftop solar panels to generate the electricity needed for the homes, including the energy-efficient air-source heat pumps.

The buildings’ structures will be made of timber to keep the construction low-carbon while there will be high-quality green spaces and tree-lined streets.

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods, said: “Our shared passion for Passivhaus aims to tackle climate change, energy bills and fuel poverty, and to inspire other developers and builders to be equally progressive and carbon-conscious.

"The high-quality, highly energy efficient homes Caddick will build are a significant step forward for housing in York, while also adding at least 40 per cent affordable housing to the city’s stock.”

Richard Greenwood, Caddick Construction’s director of housing, said it was an 'exciting project that will help set the standard for sustainable construction in the North'.

"City of York Council is being extremely forward-thinking in its sustainable approach to the Burnholme and Duncombe Barracks schemes, and the Caddick team is ready to demonstrate it is possible to design and produce high-quality homes to a Passivhaus standard for the public sector.”