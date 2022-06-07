A NEW Co-op store is set to open at the Chocolate Works, off Bishopthorpe Road, York.
The retailer says it expects its new 2,500 sq ft retailer to launch in August in the former sales office of the scheme on Campleshon Road.
The announcement follows approval being sought from City of York Council for signage associated with the shop.
It also follows the retailer saying in April it would spend £700,000 redeveloping the ground floor of Hallmark House.
The Co-op says its new store will run on 100% renewable electricity and include a Fairtrade Coffee machine and bakery products alongside its focus on fresh; healthy products; meal ideas; everyday essentials; food-to-go; award winning wines; ready meals; free-from; vegan and plant-based products – including Co-op’s exclusive vegan range, GRO.
The store will also feature Amazon Lockers parcel collections.
Last month, the council’s licensing committee approved alcohol sales and opening hours of 7am-10pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here