POLICE are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing York man.

North Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to help them locate missing 49-year-old York man, Martin Swinger.

Martin was last seen leaving a property in Acomb, York at around 4.30am this morning (June 7)

Martin is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of medium build with a shaven head and blue eyes. He has a number of distinctive tattoos – he has ‘Amy Lea’ on the right side of his neck, ‘Tottenham Hotspur FC’ on his right wrist, ‘Martin’ on his left hand and a British bulldog with a football on his left arm, police said.

He was last seen wearing navy jeans, a black t-shirt with an Oasis logo, a black jacket and green Adidas trainers with a yellow stripe.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and are asking the public to get in touch if they see him. Martin has connections to Scarborough and so may be in the area.

Anyone with immediate sightings is asked to dial 999 and make a report.

Please quote reference 12220097555.