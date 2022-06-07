A MAN who went missing from York earlier today has now been located by police.
The man went missing from Acomb in the early hours of this morning.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The good news is we have just been able to locate him. Thank you to those who supported the appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article