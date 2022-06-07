TRAVELLERS have left their unauthorised encampment on York school playing fields - and moved on to land near a nationally important nature reserve.
City of York Council said a 'direction to leave notice' was served on May 27 to a group of travellers who were camping at All Saints School Field near York College.
"Following this, we were able to obtain a court order, requiring the group to move on," said community safety manager Tanya Lyon.
“The travellers left the school field on Wednesday June 1 and arrangements are now being made to clear any rubbish left on the site so the school can proceed with their PE lessons."
She said the travellers were now camped on land near Askham Bog -a Site of Special Scientific Interest and survivor of the ancient fenlands south-west of York - and were served another direction to leave notice yesterday.
The new encampment is situated on open land across a road from the bog, which is managed by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.
