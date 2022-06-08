A YORK home care agency has been ranked among the top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The Great Care Company (Yorkshire) received the recognition from www.homecare.co.uk, a reviews site which lists all registered UK home care providers.

The Top 20 Home Care Awards are based on more than 21,500 reviews by service users, and their family and friends, between 2020 and 2022.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top-quality home care is crucial as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion.

“The past two years have been particularly hard for disabled and older people, as many were forced to self-isolate to protect themselves from Covid, with care workers playing a vital role in keeping them mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care. The Great Care Company has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Yorkshire and the Humber."