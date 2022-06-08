A YORK-based property developer has conquered Mount Everest as part of an epic feat of climbing the highest mountain on every continent.

Steve Davis has taken on the Seven Summits challenge, and has previously summited the highest mountains in Europe, Africa and South America, as well the 8,000er Manalsu and technical Ama Dablam in the Himalayas, with just Antarctica, North America and Oceania to go.

The founder and chief executive of Grantside took part in the latest expedition which was led by record-breaking mountaineer, Nirmal Purja, known as Nims, and sherpa Mingma David Sherpa, part of the Elite Exped team.

Nims led the all-Nepali team to complete the first ever winter ascent of K2 in 2021, and holds the record for summitting all 14 mountains over 8,000m in the world, in a record time of just over six months.

Mingma David holds the record for the youngest to climb all 14 mountains.

Nims' 'Project Possible' expedition was filmed and has recently been released on Netflix as '14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible'.

Steve’s mission is driven by personal ambition and a bid to highlight climate change and its effects on the natural environment, seeing the changes first hand on the glaciers in the Himalayas.

He relaunched Grantside in 2021 with a fresh focus on sustainability in its developments and investments, looking at the effects of carbon emissions on the environment.

Grantside aims to deliver only carbon neutral developments by 2030.

Steve re-established the property company after a career break which took him mountaineering in all corners of the globe.

The company is currently working on major city centre developments in York and Sheffield, with various other commercial and residential schemes in the pipeline.

Steve said: “This was a very humbling experience, both from a personal point of view and also seeing the first hand impact of climate change on this fragile environment - 2,000 years of glacier growth has receded in the Himalayas in little over 20 years and to experience this highlights the pressing need around the globe to continue to address climate change.

"I’m very proud of the achievement but am very grateful to be back safely with my family.”

Expedition leader Nims, from Elite Exped, said: “I love his positive attitude, humbling gestures and his loyalty to brotherhood. I cannot wait to share another great expedition with him”

Grantside was established in 1993 and has delivered more than £850 million worth of real estate across the UK.

In his first attempt at conquering Everest last year, Steve suffered ill health in Everest Base Camp and was airlifted from the mountain to a hospital in Kathmandu before returning home but was keen to return in 2022 to complete the task.

Throughout the expedition Steve wrote a blog documenting his experience at www.stevedaviseverest.com/blog