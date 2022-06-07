A YORK 'New Orleans-style' jazz band played at a popstar's wedding.

Yesterday (Monday, June 6), New York Brass Band (NYBB), performed at the wedding of popstar Pixie Lott and model Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire.

The band performed to a host of celebrity guests, including McFly's Danny Jones, who's the wedding the band have also performed at, Idris Elba's wife Sabrina, Strictly's Emma Weymouth, and TOWIE's Tom Pearce, as well as a crowd of cheering locals outside.

James Lancaster, of New York Brass Band, said: "It was an exciting day - Ely Cathedral is almost as impressive as York Minster!

"We enjoy playing at all weddings but this one had a bit more pressure with the media attending.

"NYBB made a surprise entrance - we are a mobile jazz band meaning we can walk and play and we marched in from around the corner of the cathedral, brides love that kind of thing, then parading guests to the drinks reception ending with the groom starting 'the conger'."

Pixie, known for her hits 'Mama Do' and 'Cry Me Out', and Oliver, who had a religious service at the 939-year old cathedral with prayers and hymns, danced to the crowd of locals as NYBB played Celebration by Kool and The Gang.

James added: "Pixie was lovely and chilled out, and a great organiser of the wedding.

"The crowd outside were hoping that Ed Sheeran would be a guest but he wasn't in attendance!"

The band had already performed at a few celebrity weddings, including McFly's Danny Jones, comedian Alex Brooker's, and the daughter of Lord Ian Botham.

Closer to home, the band recently (Sunday, June 5) played at Bishopthorpe Road's 10th anniversary street party, which was also part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

James said:"We are a jazz band that knows how to party - we start off in sophisticated jazz mode and gradually rank it up in time for the drinks reception."

The band are due to play at Glastonbury (Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26) for the 6th time after the music festival was cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic.

James attends the festival with his wife and three children, who also performed as part of the band at Pixie's wedding.

James said: "Glastonbury is one of the highlights of our year, we prepare new material, we enjoy how sociable it is and the crowds are great."

Pixie and Oliver had been engaged since 2016, having had to cancel their wedding several times before due to the pandemic.