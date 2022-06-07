POLICE are searching for a man in York wanted for a number of offences.

North Yorkshire Police in York are asking members of the public to report any sightings of Joshua Anthony Strickland, 27.

Officers want to speak to Joshua, who is from York, about a number of offences including breach of a restraining order, police said.

Despite numerous enquiries in the York area, Joshua has not been located and as part of their enquiries, officers are now asking members of the public to contact them if they have seen Joshua or know where he is now.

Anyone with any information is asked call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 if you have an immediate sighting of him.

Quote incident number: 12220078106 when helping the investigation.