A FLOOD risk manager in North Yorkshire has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his work protecting people from the effects of flooding.
Bill Rodham, who lives in Knaresborough, is a flood programme team leader at the Environment Agency where he has worked for over 30 years.
He has been recognised for his leadership and ambassadorial skills that have driven £600m of investment in flood defences across Yorkshire.
Upon receiving his award, Bill said: “I feel incredibly fortunate to work in a role that has a positive impact on the communities we serve, reducing the impact flooding has on people’s lives, livelihoods and mental health. Each day brings new challenges, making it such a rewarding environment to work in."
Outside work, Bill has been heavily involved in supporting his local community, with voluntary and charitable services spanning over 26 years. He devotes much of his free time to the Gracious Street Methodist Church where he has used his engineering and financial skills to oversee and raise money for the Church’s refurbishment.
"The award also recognises the voluntary work I do, and it is great to be able to give a little back to support the people of Knaresborough," Bill added.
