HOLLYWOOD actor Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck on stage tonight at York Barbican.

Mr Depp, 58, who last Wednesday (June 1) won his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard, 36, had previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined Beck on stage in Sheffield, Glasgow, Gateshead, Manchester and Birmingham. 

The actor previously collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation.

He is rumoured to be staying at York's Hilton hotel, with some possible sightings of the star posted to Twitter.

