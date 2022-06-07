HOLLYWOOD actor Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck on stage tonight at York Barbican.

Mr Depp, 58, who last Wednesday (June 1) won his multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard, 36, had previously surprised audiences and fans when he joined Beck on stage in Sheffield, Glasgow, Gateshead, Manchester and Birmingham.

The actor previously collaborated with Beck on the 2020 track Isolation.

He is rumoured to be staying at York's Hilton hotel, with some possible sightings of the star posted to Twitter.

When you go for Breakfast at York Hilton, and see no other than Johnny Depp taking a drink back to his room! 😳 looking forward to tonights show — Tom W Dawson (@TomWDawson1) June 7, 2022

I cannot believe Johnny Depp didn’t sign for us outside of the Hilton in York there was only 5 people too😂 this is going to be a longgggg day. pic.twitter.com/uJ4ntWak9N — . (@Curtis1192) June 7, 2022

Are you heading to the gig tonight? Share your photographs of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck with The Press: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk