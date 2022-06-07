A COUNTRY house in the North Yorkshire countryside - built in 1905 as a wedding gift for his daughter by the 1st Lord Rothschild - has gone on the market for £6 million.

Swinton Grange,near Malton, is attracting interest from across the UK and also from as far away as Hong Kong, Jakarta and India.

The Edwardian property is said by estate agents Blenkin & Co to be the ‘finest country house to be launched onto the open market in North Yorkshire for a decade or more.’

Managing director Edward Hartshorne said the firm had been involved in the Yorkshire country house market for thirty years and Swinton Grange was 'surely the most remarkable country house we’ve seen for a decade or more.'

He said: "It comes with an impeccable history, having been built by the 1st Lord Rothschild at the turn of the last century.

"The formal gardens, parkland grounds and woodland have never looked better, and the current owner is a champion of luxurious living both inside and out.

"This is an exceptional property that will appeal to high net worth country house buyers whose priority is discretion and privacy.

"A rural sanctuary in the heart of the Howardian Hills, Swinton Grange conveniently lies just outside the splendid market town of Malton and is close to York.

"We’re receiving inquiries from local homegrown businessmen, UK-wide buyers from far afield and interested parties from Hong Kong, Jakarta and India.”

The house features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a reception hall, four reception rooms, a kitchen/dining/living room, study, games room, gym and domestic offices, with an annexe featuring a kitchen/dining/living room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a private garden.

The house is said to be 'beautifully appointed with luxurious fixtures and fittings,' and large rooms on both floors are said to give 'exceptional country views.'

Outside, there are 'glorious formal' gardens and grounds, measuring just under 11 acres, including an extensive terrace, par terre garden, summer house, tennis court, woodland, open garaging, stores outbuilding and yard, with a tree-lined drive. The private setting has no public rights of way, says Blenkins.

It says superfast broadband is cabled to the premises, which are 'set discreetly' within a peaceful stretch of the Howardian Hills.

"The property is overwhelmingly rural in its setting, five miles from Castle Howard and convenient for Malton (known as Yorkshire’s Food Capital), the historic City of York, the A1M and M62," it says.

"A superb selection of independent schools lie within easy reach and the railway station at Malton offers a regular service to mainline York Railway Station with direct connections to London Kings Cross, Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool."