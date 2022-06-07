A coronavirus fine is among sentences passed out to defendants before magistrates recently.

Ross Julian Kessel, 22, of Clifton, York, admitted breaking coronavirus restrictions on March 28, 2021, by attending a gathering in Newcastle. Gateshead magistrates ordered him to pay a £100 fine and a £34 statutory surcharge.

The following cases were before York Magistrates Court.

Sara Green, 41, of Falsgrave Crescent, Clifton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police emergency worker and was ordered to pay the officer £100 compensation.

Gareth Richard Claydon admitted an offence of revenge porn. The 31-year-old of Dene Close, Hensall, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and to a two-year restraining order. He was ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Erked Kollarja pleaded guilty to having bank cards and a driving licence for use in crime on the A64 at Fulford, obstructing a police officer and driving without a licence or insurance. The 27-year-old of Blantyre Street, Manchester, was jailed for 16 weeks, banned from driving for eight months and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.

Brian Lawrence, 80, of Jute Road, Dringhouses, pleaded guilty to racial words or behaviour towards a man in his street. He was ordered to pay the victim £200 and fined £200.