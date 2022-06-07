VOLUNTEERS are urged to help join a riverside clean-up with a popular York organisation.

The York Dungeon are appealing for volunteers to help at the ‘York riverside clean-up’ event tomorrow (June 8).

The clean up is estimated to last one hour and volunteers are asked to meet at the entrance to the York Dungeon at 9.30am.

Those participating will be joined by other city businesses including City Cruises, the Avorium, and the street cleaning team from the York BID.

The event has been organised as part of World Oceans Day in a bid to clean waterways and oceans around the world.

Mark Mattinson, general manager of the York Dungeon said: “The Global Beach Clean provides a simple and effective way in which everybody can help to turn the tide on litter, starting with their own local riverbanks, park or beach – all litter ends up in our oceans.

“Sea Lifes across the world have hosted successful clean-ups in recent years but this year, we at the York Dungeon want to focus on working with our sister attractions to really come together and focus our attention on what we see as a global crisis.”