FIFTEEN new priests will be ordained by the Archbishop and bishops of the Diocese of York, each in the parish where they serve as curate.

As a priest, each will be able to carry out the full range of sacraments amongst the community and congregation, including presiding at Holy Communion.

The Bishop of Selby, the Rt Revd Dr John Thomson, will ordain six priests in York and surrounding areas over the weekend.

The Revd Caroline Comer-Stone is assistant curate at Sherburn-in-Elmet with Saxton, following a career including spells as an NHS nurse, interior designer, curtain maker and estate agent and latterly as assistant to the chairman and the Council of Governors of a large NHS Trust. She and her husband Warwick both retired and moved to Yorkshire in 2015.

The Revd Nicky Gladstone is assistant curate in the York city centre parishes having previously worked at Carecent, a breakfast centre for people experiencing homelessness and social exclusion in central York.

Nicky says she's "tremendously grateful" for the tireless support of her family and friends throughout her training and into her developing ministry.

The Revd John Hoyland is assistant curate in the Parish of Clifton, York. John first began to wonder though if there might be a call to ordained ministry on his life around 30 years ago. He trained at St Hild College, greatly valuing the mix of traditions and spiritualities he encountered there. John is married to Natalie and they have two children.

The Revd James Kenny is assistant curate in the parishes of Market Weighton, Goodmanham, Sancton, Londesborough, and Shiptonthorpe. He came to a personal faith as a teenager and began to sense a call to the priesthood whilst still at school.

The Revd Daniel Thomas is assistant curate at Selby Abbey. He came to faith at university and was "greatly amused" that others discerned a call to ministry in his life as he continued to teach Mathematics.

Shortly before moving to York, Dan became aware that this could be the clear sign he kept telling others he would need from God if he was going to consider enquiring about ordination.

Dan’s move to York led to a break in teaching and the start of the journey to ordination; not only his friends but also the Church recognised a call to ministry of which Dan himself was increasingly aware. He trained for two years in a local parish with St Hild College, and spent far more time on Zoom than anybody thought would be the case.

Meanwhile, The Archbishop of York, the Most Revd and Rt Hon Stephen Cottrell, will ordain in a service in Hull Minster.

The Bishop of Whitby, the Rt Revd Paul Ferguson, will ordain priests in Whitby, Yarm and Northallerton.