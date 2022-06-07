THREE dozen dancing brollies in the colours of the rainbow have taken pride of place in York's Coppergate Centre.

Union Jacks have made way for the multicoloured umbrellas to celebrate Pride Month and in preparation for York Pride, which takes place on Saturday, June 18.

The 36 rainbow brollies make up Coppergate’s Pride Brollywalk, showing support for York’s LGBTQ+ community.

Volunteers from York Pride turned out to watch the last umbrellas being put up on Monday evening, ahead of the first Pride parade to be held in the city since 2019.

“We love the colour that our umbrellas bring to Coppergate Walk, and it is fantastic that these ones not only add a vibrancy to the street, but also support the fantastic work of the team behind York Pride,” said centre manager, Pippa Unwin.

“We are hoping that they don’t need any umbrellas for the day of the parade, but everyone is welcome to stop by for a selfie with our Brollywalk at any point this month.”

Chair of York Pride, Greg Stephenson, said: “It’s great to see the Coppergate Brollywalk rainbowed up. For us it always signals that Pride isn’t far away.”

The Coppergate Centre’s Brollywalk has become an Instagram favourite in the city centre, with thousands of photographs taken each year of the colourful displays.

The Pride Brollywalk will remain in place until Sunday, June 26, when it will be replaced with tennis ball umbrellas as the Coppergate Centre prepares to host free screenings of Wimbledon 2022.

The centre is also home to visitor attractions, cafés, restaurants and shops, including Jorvik Viking Centre, Fenwick, Hole in Wand Wizard Golf and Primark.