POLICE have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to following a burglary in York.
North Yorkshire Police said they need to speak to this man after a burglary at a home while the two occupants were asleep.
Officers believe he may have information that could help their investigation into the incident in Heslington Road, York.
The incident happened between 7am and 7.30am on Monday (June 6). Cash and jewellery were stolen from the address.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Lauren.Bower@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1723 Bower.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote crime reference number: 12220094640 when passing on any details.
