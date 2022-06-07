POLICE are searching for a Ripon man who has gone missing.

Alan McCormack, 60, was last seen in Sainsbury’s in the city at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

’Officers have concerns for his welfare and are trying to locate him," said a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.

"Mr McCormack was last seen on a green mountain bike and was wearing a blue top, black trousers, black shoes and was carrying a black bag.

"Anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference number 12220096952."