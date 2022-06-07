A CAR set fire to a hedge after its brakes overheated and set fire to the tyres.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Tadcaster went to Catterton Lane, Catterton, near Tadcaster, at 6.45pm last night following a report of a hedge on fire.
"This was found to be due to a car into the hedge, the cars brakes had overheated and caused fire damage to the tyres and spread to the hedge," said a spokesperson.
"One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots."
