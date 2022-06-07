A CASUALTY suffered suspected neck injuries in a crash on a North Yorkshire road.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the two-vehicle collision happened on the A167 at Birkby, near Northallerton, at 5pm yesterday.
It said crews from Northallerton went to the scene, but everyone was out of the vehicles on their arrival, and the firefighters made the road safe.
"One person was taken to hospital with suspected neck injuries," it added.
